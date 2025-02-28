First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 493.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FDT stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,126. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $409.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.789 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

