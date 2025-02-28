First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 165.8% from the January 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. 5,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,732. The firm has a market cap of $160.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $33.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

