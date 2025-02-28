First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

