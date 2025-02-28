First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Down 88.5% in February

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $733,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.60. 1,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $68.36.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.1513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

