FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 73117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDTT. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,873.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.