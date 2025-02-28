Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Down 0.9 %

FLNT opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Fluent has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 216,877 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

