Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 7.99%.

Formula One Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FWONB traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.