Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 7.99%.
Formula One Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FWONB traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $88.00.
About Formula One Group
