Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,986 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,986 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,054,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Antero Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,342,000 after purchasing an additional 122,815 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 40.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 756,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after buying an additional 218,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.05 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $41.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

