Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $437.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.88. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

