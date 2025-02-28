Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 766.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 321,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,946,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VTI stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

