Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Itron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Itron by 29.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Itron by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Itron by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Down 0.8 %

ITRI opened at $106.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.85. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,285.40. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $29,449.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at $753,233.20. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $305,362. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

