Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 187.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 78,540 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 1,529.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 99,815 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 708,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.