Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,220.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIG opened at $200.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.03 and its 200 day moving average is $198.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

