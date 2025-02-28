Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.24 and traded as low as $10.65. Fortescue shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 11,751 shares traded.
Fortescue Stock Down 1.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23.
Fortescue Company Profile
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
