Fortress Financial Group LLC Invests $4.05 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Fortress Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fortress Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,804.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,874 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 272.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,642,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $103.83 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.89 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

