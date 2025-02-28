Fortress Financial Group LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Latko Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

