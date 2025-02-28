Fortress Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.7% of Fortress Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,317,000 after buying an additional 20,565,226 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,586 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,886 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,310.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,706 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHP opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.