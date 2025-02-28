Fortress Financial Group LLC Takes $280,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,651,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,885,000 after acquiring an additional 260,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,480,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,345,000 after acquiring an additional 268,352 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,184,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 946,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,628,000 after acquiring an additional 175,351 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

