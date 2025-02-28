Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Forward Air from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Forward Air stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at about $4,118,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

