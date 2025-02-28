Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.0 million-$350.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.3 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.600-2.600 EPS.
Fox Factory Stock Performance
NASDAQ FOXF opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
