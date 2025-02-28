Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (FRAR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on March 12th

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRARGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd.

Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Stock Performance

Further Reading

Dividend History for Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.