Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (FRAR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on March 12th

Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd.
Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund)
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.