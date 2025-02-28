Franklin Myers Buys 5,000 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth $5,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.