Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Shares Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 64,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 209,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Fresh Vine Wine Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Fresh Vine Wine alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Vine Wine

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fresh Vine Wine stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Free Report) by 473.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,831 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.48% of Fresh Vine Wine worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Vine Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Vine Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.