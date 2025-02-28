FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Issues Earnings Results

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,149. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,238. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

