FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd.

FSA Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $111.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 868.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 10.36.

Get FSA Group alerts:

About FSA Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals and businesses in Australia. The company operates in Services and Lending segments. The Services segment offers informal arrangements, debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, and bankruptcy services.

Receive News & Ratings for FSA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.