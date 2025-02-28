FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd.
FSA Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $111.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 868.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 10.36.
About FSA Group
