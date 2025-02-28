FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.25%.

FIP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $647.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.44. FTAI Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

