FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.25%.
FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance
FIP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $647.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.44. FTAI Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.
About FTAI Infrastructure
