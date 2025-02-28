Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 279.7% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fuji Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FELTY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 25,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Fuji Electric has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $17.17.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

Fuji Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.