Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Update

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Furukawa Electric Price Performance

Shares of FUWAY stock remained flat at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. Furukawa Electric has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

