Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Update

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Furukawa Electric Price Performance
Shares of FUWAY stock remained flat at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. Furukawa Electric has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $26.78.
About Furukawa Electric
