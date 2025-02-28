Fusion Capital LLC Buys 155 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

