Fusion Capital LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 960.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 2.8% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

