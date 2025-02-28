Fusion Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 114,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $587.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $584.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

