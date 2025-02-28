Fusion Capital LLC Has $221,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037,193 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after buying an additional 2,165,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,546 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 986,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,886,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 861,788 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

