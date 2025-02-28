Fusion Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 747,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 274,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 247,986 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $268.69 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.