Fusion Capital LLC Sells 5,277 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fusion Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4,908.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,850,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,607 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 900.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 631,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 568,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,105,000 after purchasing an additional 567,059 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $70,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 501.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 582,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,655,000 after purchasing an additional 485,600 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

VLO stock opened at $129.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average is $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $116.84 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.46.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

