FY2025 EPS Estimates for ACAD Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.37. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

