FY2025 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness Cut by William Blair

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of PLNT opened at $91.56 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

