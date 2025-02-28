Gavin Rennick Sells 26,990 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. This trade represents a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.6 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 198,360 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.