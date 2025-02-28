GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

GEV stock opened at $325.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.57. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

