GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 9.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.
