GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 9.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.