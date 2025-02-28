Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Generac were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.90 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.