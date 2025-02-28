Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Acquires 2,800 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MNST opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
