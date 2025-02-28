Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Acquires New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,468,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

