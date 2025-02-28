Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $231.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.29. The stock has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

