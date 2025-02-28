Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Has $189,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,202,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,792,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,727,000 after purchasing an additional 681,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,535,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,661,000 after purchasing an additional 434,250 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 294,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 376,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after buying an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. BNP Paribas started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $61.51 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

