Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Purchases 6,510 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 3.7% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $223.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.92.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.