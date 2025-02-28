Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Sells 1,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in General Motors were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 1.6 %

General Motors stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

