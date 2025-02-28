Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Holdings Raised by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,341 shares during the quarter. Genpact accounts for approximately 4.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Genpact worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on G. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Genpact Stock Down 0.3 %

G stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,926,218.40. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

