George Weston (TSE:WN) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank downgraded shares of George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$241.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$240.00.

WN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$254.00 to C$269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on George Weston from C$232.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on George Weston from C$253.00 to C$266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$251.42.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$227.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$174.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$239.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$223.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$223.33. The firm has a market cap of C$29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.45, for a total value of C$35,317.50. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$224.95, for a total transaction of C$2,249,513.00. 59.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

