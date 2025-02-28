Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.
Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.
