Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

Glennon Small Companies Stock Performance

Glennon Small Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glennon Small Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glennon Small Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.