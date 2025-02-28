Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.890-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,882. The stock has a market cap of $566.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $10.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,200.00%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

